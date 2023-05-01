Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 552,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,321,000 after buying an additional 40,255 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Comcast by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 672,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,521,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Comcast by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 371,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 66,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $41.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.