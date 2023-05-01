NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 33.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 133.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NewMarket

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $399.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.15. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $280.28 and a 52 week high of $400.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The business had revenue of $682.56 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

About NewMarket

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Featured Stories

