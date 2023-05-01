Oppenheimer Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $280.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $238.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.84 and a 200-day moving average of $224.32. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22,983.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 462,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 460,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.