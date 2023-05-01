Oppenheimer Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $280.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $238.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.84 and a 200-day moving average of $224.32. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22,983.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 462,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 460,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

