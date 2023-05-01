Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in PTC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,822,148.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $2,503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,794,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,471,820.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,822,148.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,579 shares of company stock valued at $58,570,484 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $125.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average of $124.65. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $97.97 and a one year high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

