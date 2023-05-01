Royal Bank of Canada Trims nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Target Price to $50.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday.

nVent Electric Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $46.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

