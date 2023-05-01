Royal Bank of Canada Trims nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Target Price to $50.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday.
nVent Electric Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NVT stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $46.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nVent Electric (NVT)
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.