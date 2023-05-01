Barclays Increases O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $19.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

OI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

