Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $376.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $379.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.14. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.