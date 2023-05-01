KeyCorp Trims Block (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $85.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.03.

SQ stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $110.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $29,916,793.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,880 shares of company stock worth $24,147,535. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Block by 0.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Block by 2.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Block by 58.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Block by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 44.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

