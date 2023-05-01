Barclays Raises LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.32.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.98. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

