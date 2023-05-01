Barclays Raises LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.32.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.98. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

Insider Activity

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

