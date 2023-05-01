Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Announces Dividend of $0.32

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3172 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.
Merck KGaA Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $43.54.
