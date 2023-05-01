Bank of America Downgrades Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) to Neutral

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $81.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

