Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $16.38 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.23% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1,034.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 4,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,588,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 30,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.0 %

ASR stock opened at $286.32 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $179.01 and a twelve month high of $314.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.23 and its 200-day moving average is $265.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.35). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $369.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.