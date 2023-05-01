Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,916,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,663.31 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,722.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,515.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2,467.12.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,664.53.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

