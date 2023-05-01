Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.09% of Hologic worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 367.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $86.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.23.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

