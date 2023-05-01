Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $16,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

VMC opened at $175.12 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $197.76. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

