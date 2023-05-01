Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $42,750,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,535,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,472,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRV opened at $181.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

