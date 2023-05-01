Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $69.72 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.