Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $17.71 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL opened at $122.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.92.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

