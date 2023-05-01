Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $17.74 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,829,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,857,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE A opened at $135.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.