Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

NYSE GNK opened at $15.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $654.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $49,793.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $49,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at $68,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

