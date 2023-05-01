Mirion Technologies (MIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mirion Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $0.28-0.34 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.28-$0.34 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MIR stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $84,552,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,960,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,260,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.