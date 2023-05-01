HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE HHLA opened at $10.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.48 million, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of -0.01. HH&L Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.