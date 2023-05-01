Leslie’s (LESL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Leslie’s to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY23 guidance at $0.78-$0.86 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $10.85 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

