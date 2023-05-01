Kinetik (KNTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Kinetik to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.87 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, analysts expect Kinetik to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kinetik Trading Up 2.5 %

KNTK stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.65. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 206.19%.

In related news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $118,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 472,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,841.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,827 shares of company stock worth $952,808 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kinetik by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kinetik by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KNTK. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Featured Articles

