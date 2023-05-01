Aviat Networks (AVNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Aviat Networks to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Aviat Networks has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. On average, analysts expect Aviat Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVNW opened at $32.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $374.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in Aviat Networks by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 542.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

