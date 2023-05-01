Hillenbrand (HI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Hillenbrand to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hillenbrand to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

NYSE HI opened at $45.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

