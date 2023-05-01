AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Update

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,663.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,515.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2,467.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,722.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

