Short Interest in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Increases By 8.8%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $12,743,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $12,649,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $11,369,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $10,160,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $7,393,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Burtech Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Burtech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

