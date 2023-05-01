Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Expands By 8.8%

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,600 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 779,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

BEP opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $120,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,768,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.