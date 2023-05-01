Short Interest in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Rises By 9.0%

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
CGRN opened at $1.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 472.13% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.
