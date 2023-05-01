Short Interest in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Rises By 9.0%

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Capstone Green Energy Price Performance

CGRN opened at $1.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 472.13% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 46.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 321,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 101,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Capstone Green Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Capstone Green Energy by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 84,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

