CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE CAE opened at $22.52 on Monday. CAE has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.09 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

