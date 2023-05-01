Short Interest in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Rises By 8.9%

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,740,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 16,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,224,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

KHC stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.