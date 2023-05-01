Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Short Interest Up 8.8% in April

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Shift4 Payments Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $67.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $76.40.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825. Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 318,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after acquiring an additional 129,400 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
