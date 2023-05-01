DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 8,950,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 649,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 352.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,941 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,087 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $7,275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DocGo in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 608,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

DCGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $871.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.93.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. DocGo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

