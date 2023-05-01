Select Energy Services (WTTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Select Energy Services to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.89 million. On average, analysts expect Select Energy Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE WTTR opened at $7.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 82,752 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 335,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 62,529 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Select Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Recommended Stories

