Morgan Stanley Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $440.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $418.89.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $380.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

