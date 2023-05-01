Credit Suisse Group Cuts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $121.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.13.

TFII stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $128.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.59.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $56,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 6.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in TFI International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

