Raymond James Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $453.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $418.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $380.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.53.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 15.9% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

