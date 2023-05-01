Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $440.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $395.50.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $395.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.21. The company has a market cap of $376.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $404.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

