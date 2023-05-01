B. Riley Raises IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $27.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. IMAX has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in IMAX by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IMAX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

