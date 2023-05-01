Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Given New $499.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $485.67.

Shares of TDY opened at $414.40 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $452.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.76 and its 200-day moving average is $413.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,733 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,300. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,350,012,000 after buying an additional 1,339,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $620,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $421,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

