Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $7.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.69.

Snap Stock Down 17.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $30.37.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,258,323 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

