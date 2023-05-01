UBS Group Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $34.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.42.

PINS stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,097.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,222 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

