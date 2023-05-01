Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $330.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $376.00 to $364.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $283.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $298.58.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $317.51 on Friday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $422.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.92.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

