Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.69.

Snap Trading Down 17.0 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Snap by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Snap by 1,051.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,537,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,849 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Snap by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Snap by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Snap by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 316,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

