Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PINS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.42.

Shares of PINS opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,054. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $11,863,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $217,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

