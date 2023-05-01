Truist Financial Raises WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $190.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.90.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Up 2.3 %

WEX stock opened at $177.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.