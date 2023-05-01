Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $320.00 at Guggenheim

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.74.

META stock opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.08. The stock has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

