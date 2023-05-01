iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $95,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,015.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 122,018 shares of company stock worth $668,060 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in iHeartMedia by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in iHeartMedia by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

