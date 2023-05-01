UBS Group Cuts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $458.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $361.11 on Friday. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

